ECHO Housing secures over $180,000 to support homeless veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing has secured over $180,000 to support homeless veterans.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced ECHO Housing Corporation was one of 157 organizations nationwide to receive funding for the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program.
The funding, over $180,000 dollars annually over three years, represents renewal funding for the community program which has been operated locally by EHC since 2012.
ECHO Housing facilitates vocational and supportive services for veteran participants to maximize their potential for successful, long-term employment and permanent self-sufficiency.
“The grant falls in line with ECHO’S vision which is to ensure everybody has a safe place to call home within our community and part of that,” said Savannah Wood, Program Director. “And a very special priority to myself cause I’m also a veteran is to provide these services to the homeless veterans of our community.
The Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program is located in the historic Gresham Home behind Garvin Park.
