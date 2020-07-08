Daviess Co. School Board candidate arrested, accused of disorderly conduct

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County School Board candidate Sharon Castle was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct. It happened after an incident involving a man trying to visit the apartment complex she owns.
“The landlord, that landlord, I don’t even want to go back out there no more just because the landlord,” said Willow Creek Apartments visitor, Demarko Griffith.
Sharon Castle owns and operates Willow Creek Apartments.
“I have somebody that has the virus here in this complex along with having drug deals going on,” said Castle.
The owner, also running for Daviess County school board, says she noticed an unusual car.
“I went up and I noticed a white man driving and a black man in the passenger seat,” said Castle.
That’s when Castle says she encountered Demarko Griffith.
“While I was pulling into the parking lot, I saw an older white woman,” said Griffith.
Griffith says the landlord immediately started yelling.
“What are y’all doing here?' That’s exactly how she went off. ‘What are y’all doing here?” said Griffith.
Castle says she asked the two men who they were there to visit.
“I say, ‘who are you here to visit?' ‘I don’t have to tell you that,' and then he got belligerent,” said Castle.
Griffith says the landlord told them they weren't allowed to be on the property.
“I was like, ‘Ma’am is it because I’m a black person?' and then she looked at me and she said, ‘You’re the racist person. She said you don’t like white people,” said Griffith.
“He ran out of the car yelling black lives matter, and I told him the only thing that matters here is who you’re here to see,” said Castle.
“She kept on coming closer to me and I said, ‘Ma’am don’t you know black lives matter’ and she said, ‘No they don’t mean nothing to me,” said Griffith.
That's when Griffith says he called the police.
“He was here about two minutes before he handcuffed me,” said Castle. “He didn’t even listen to anything else I had to say.”
Castle says she was arrested by OPD Officer Luke Hardy for disorderly conduct and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. She says she’s since filed a complaint against the officer.
We reached out to the Owensboro Police department for comment. Officials say they can’t comment because it’s an open investigation.
Castle is due in court on September 18. She says she does not think this will affect her run for the Daviess County School Board.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.