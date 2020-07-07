Van slips into Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities pulled a van from the water near Angel Mounds Tuesday afternoon.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tells 14 News the driver was trying to load up a jet ski when the van rolled into the Ohio River. They say the van got stuck in an area full of the moss on the boat ramp and rolled into the water.
Divers from the Evansville Fire Department were called in to help tie up the van so a tow truck could pull it out of the water.
No one was in the van, and no one was hurt.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.