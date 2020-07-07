Teen flown to hospital after ATV wreck in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A teen was flown to the hospital after an ATV wreck in White Plains.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says the teen drove the ATV into the intersection of Mount Carmel Road and Claude Young Road.
The driver of a truck told deputies he wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the ATV.
Deputies say the teen was thrown from it and was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
There’s no word on the teen’s condition at this time.
Deputies say the driver of the truck was not hurt.
