State map shows 22 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 19

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 48,626 total positive cases and 2,524 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 48,331 total positive cases and 2,505 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 22 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Warrick County, six new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, and three new cases in Spencer County.
Dubois County health officials say they have 15 new cases.
There is now a testing site at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.
It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can click here to register or call 888-634-1116.
There is also free testing set for Thursday at 4100 Covert Ave. It will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A post for the event says it’s for the 47714 area code, and it’s hosted by Council President Alex Burton and Councilwoman Stephanie Terry.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 570 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 288 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 221 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 135 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 44 cases
- Gibson Co. - 87 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 41 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
