Sauced, Schymik’s Kitchen temporarily closed due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 has impacted the local restaurant industry since Indiana began to re-open. Several area bars and restaurants have had to temporarily close to sanitize.
There were 22 new cases of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County Tuesday. It certainly hasn’t gone away. And the restaurant industry continues to adjust - even after exposures happen.
On Saturday, Sauced owner Scott Schymik was notified that a recent customer had tested positive for COVID-19. Schymik’s has now temporarily closed Sauced and sister restaurant Schymik’s kitchen and quarantined himself.
“We’re going to take a few days here and wait till I get staff together that has negative results until then we will stay closed,” said Schymik.
While Schymik waits for his staff to be tested, he will have a cleaning service sanitize his restaurants.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says each exposure can mean different ways of adjusting, depending on the type of restaurant. But one thing remains the same across the board.
“I think one of the things that they need to stress to their employees, and we need to stress to the public. If you are feeling sick or if you have symptoms of this COVID-19, please stay home. Don’t risk your fellow employees or the patrons you may be serving at a restaurant,” said Joe Gries, Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator.
Schymik hopes to be back open by the weekend, but still, the impact has been felt.
“So that’s four good days of business that our servers aren’t making any money, the business isn’t making any money. You can’t not be worried, this is our livelihood,” said Schymik.
Schymik says they really tried and were doing everything right, asking questions to customers at the door, taking temperatures. It really shows how elusive this virus can be.
