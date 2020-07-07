Owensboro police are investigating suspicious fires

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating two fires that happened late Sunday night. The first call came in at 9:54 p.m. for a fire in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say it was started by a Molotov cocktail.
They say the grass and porch were damaged. Officer Andrew Boggess says sometimes fires start by accident. But he says in this case, there were a few witnesses who made it clear that this was an intentional act.
“You know, I mean, for instance, throwing a cigarette down and catching grass on fire or something like that, it could potentially look suspicious but obviously if it’s accidental there wouldn’t necessarily be a criminal element to that but this was very clearly intentional,” said Officer Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department.
Officer Boggess says they have a person of interest for the Orchard Street fire that they’re looking to talk to.
The second call came in at 11:08 p.m. for another fire at a home in the 100 block of Sycamore Street. Investigators say they’re trying to determine if this fire was caused by fireworks. Police say they’re treating that fire as an arson as they try to determine whether it was intentional.
”So there’s still the possibility that second one could end up not being an arson, but it was certainly suspicious in nature so we’re treating it as one until we can determine that and figure out for sure whether it’s gonna be an intentional act or not,” said Officer Boggess.
Police say both fires are open investigations.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.