MSD of North Posey Co. & Mt. Vernon releases plans for returning back to school

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County and Mount Vernon, along with the Posey County Health Department, has released plans for returning back to school this fall.
According to the school calendars, the start date for Mount Vernon is August 7 while North Posey is set for August 10.
In a press release, school officials say they understand that some families may not be ready to return to school due to COVID-19 concerns, and they are working on providing alternate education methods for students in both districts.
The school districts’ plan lists guidelines that schools are to follow in order to create a safe learning environment.
They say if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will be quarantined for 14 days. The county health department will determine if any other individuals will need to also quarantine due to exposure.
School leaders say that face to face contact within six feet for 10 minutes or longer with a person who has tested positive will likely result in quarantine.
They say if five percent of a school’s students and staff test positive for the coronavirus, that individual school will close and offer eLearning for a certain period of time that will be determined by the county health department. However, closures will likely not exceed two school weeks.
Officials urge parents to talk to your students about the importance of washing their hands and not touching their face. They also encourage students to wear a mask on the bus due to close proximity, but masks will not be required unless school officials are told otherwise from a higher authority.
They say the plan is subject to change and will likely be modified as the year goes on. Any changes made will be done after consulting with the health department.
You can find a full list of guidelines here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.