KSP arrests Henderson man after pursuit

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hendeson man was arrested Monday night after Kentucky State Police troopers say he led them on a chase for several miles.
Troopers say they saw a white Ford pickup traveling on KY 70 with the incorrect registration plate.
A trooper tried to pull the truck over but says the driver sped up and started to flee.
They say the pursuit lasted for several miles, even entering Hopkins and McLean County before reentering Muhlenberg County.
According to the press release, the driver merged onto the Western Kentucky Parkway in Greenville, where KSP successfully used a deflation device. They say the truck came to a stop in the median near the 45-mile marker.
That’s when troopers say the driver got out of the truck and ran.
KSP says a trooper and a Greenville police officer caught the driver after a short chase.
67-year-old Esmaiel Shaikhoud of Henderson was arrested.
Shaikhoud is booked in the Muhlenberg Co. Jail and is facing several charges, including reckless driving, wanton endangerment, and fleeing police.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.