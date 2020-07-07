Green River District reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting an additional 23 COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 13 are in Daviess County, six are in Henderson County, one is in Ohio County, and three are in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 975 confirmed positive cases. They say 848 have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing four more people have tested positive for COVID-19. They now had a total of 272 cases with 197 of those now recovered.
Hopkins County has had 34 COIVD-19 related deaths.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 538 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 272 cases, 34 deaths, 197 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 453 cases, 7 deaths, 395 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 220 cases, 186 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 180 cases, 4 deaths, 159 recovered
- Webster Co. - 48 cases, 40 recovered
- McLean Co. - 28 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 27 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 19 cases, 17 recovered
There will be a new coronavirus testing site in Madisonville starting Tuesday.
Hopkins County Emergency Management says a Kroger Health drive-thru testing site is opening at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School from Tuesday until Thursday from 7:30 to 2:30.
Officials say you can register online to make the process quicker, but it’s not required.
You can register for testing here.
