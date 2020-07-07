Free COVID-19 testing coming to Vanderburgh Co. Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free COVID-19 testing will be coming to one of Evansville's most densely populated areas Thursday afternoon.
“I’ll do it, no big deal,” 47714 resident Sevadra Hazelwood said.
The local health department will allow drive up testing from 3-7 p.m. at 4100 Covert Avenue, which is the former Health South Rehab Hospital.
However, just because the testing location falls in a particular section of the city does not mean you have to live or work there to qualify.
It is open to anyone who lives in Evansville or Vanderburgh County.
“It’s fine with me; I think the more the merrier,” Hazelwood smiled.
There’s also no appointment required. The testing is free.
“I think more people will be willing to do it by it being free because a lot of people don’t have income to pay, especially if they have children,” Hazelwood added.
Health Department Administrator Joe Gries appreciates the volunteers who will be there Thursday helping to make sure it runs smoothly.
“It really shows the way our community comes together: our political leaders, city leaders and county leaders, but also our community organizations, the hospitals, everybody that’s really coming together,” Gries explained. “It makes you proud to be part of the community here in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.”
You may remember last week when county council voted to approve $50,000 to help pay for the testing and they say the southeast side is only the first location.
There will likely be more sites to be announced in the future.
