EVSC’s Hangers still accepting donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Foundation’s student clothing resource, Hanger’s, is still accepting donations.
They had to close down temporarily due to COVID-19 but reopened in June.
They’ve started a curbside service, so students will have the chance to get clothes safely.
Due to community support, they had an overwhelming amount of donations, allowing them to also provide clothes for more than just school.
Officials say you can still donate or stop by on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon or on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
They’re located at the Academy for Innovative Studies campus.
