EVSC, parents plan for students to return in the fall safely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC parents are continuing to consider if they plan to send their children back into school buildings next month. The district released new details Monday evening.
EVSC leaders say a questionnaire is expected to go out to parents Wednesday. They’re wanting to get a feel for what parents are planning.
One man 14 News spoke with says his sons will be going back to school.
“I mean, what are you supposed to do? Me and my wife - we work,” said Shadrach Jackson. “We’re not struggling, but things are things. I mean, they have to go to school.”
With only weeks to go before the start of the new school year.
“We will have the desks positioned where they are six feet apart and all facing the same directions,” said Dr. David Smith. “You know, our traditional classrooms were very reliant upon group work. Well, that group work will look different now because we will not cluster desks together.”
It’s not only parents- but school administration leaders who continue planning for the students’ safe return.
“Just social space. Don’t be up in people’s faces,” said Jackson. “We do that automatically. Wash your hands. Try not to be touching on everybody. Coughing, sneezing, just use your traditional manners that you would normally use.”
With the pandemic continuing to have a presence in Vanderburgh County, Superintendent Dr. David Smith says they will continue following the guidance of the health department.
“For instance, if a parent would test positive for COVID-19, then we would expect all children in that household that attend EVSC schools to self-quarantine for two weeks,” said Dr. Smith.
The first day of school is set for Wednesday, August 5. The school board has three more meetings between now and then.
We will continue to follow any updates or changes made.
