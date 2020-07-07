EVSC Athletic Director responds to rising COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - July 6 marked the beginning of Phase 1 of the EVSC’s Return to Fall Sports 3-phase plan.
Phase 1, lasting until July 19, includes a lot of restrictions for workouts and practices. Players are not allowed to have any contact with other players, no locker rooms can be used, small groups are encouraged for workouts and coaches are recommended to wear face masks.
14 Sports spoke with EVSC Athletic Director, Andy Owen, on the rising case numbers in Vanderburgh County.
”I’ll be honest, the COVID cases are alarming here that we’re seeing,” said Owen. “This is a thing that I’ve said for months - that it can change day-to-day. We’re going to continue to listen to the resources that we trust and continue to do what’s best for our student-athletes. So we’re here today and we hope to continue but there is some concern about the cases, but we’ll learn and go from here each day.”
Along with monitoring the rising cases, the EVSC is also asking for feedback from coaches, players and other Athletic Directors on how to run practices both efficiently and safely.
Phase 2 of the EVSC’s plan is slated to begin on July 20 with a return to formal competition set for August 15.
