CMOE opens back up to the public

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State families have another playtime option for their kids this summer.
The Children's Museum in Downtown Evansville is now open to the public.
The staff is offering two hours blocks for families to enjoy the facility.
Once inside, families will have the option for different play zones, keeping everyone socially distant.
They say they will close for 30 minutes, twice a day, for extra cleaning.
"We just really want to be a respite for families and parents. We have always been a support for children, and we know the value of play and without many children being in school, this is an opprounity for them to hopefully fill the learning gap," said Executive Director Stephanie Terry.
There is also a new outside play area in the works.
