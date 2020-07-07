Bulldogs host 1st practice under new head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Bosse was out in full force on Tuesday for DaMarcus Ganaway’s first practice as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Ganaway, a Kentucky Wesleyan grad and former NFL player, was hired to take over the program back in January after three seasons at the helm of Ohio County.
Last season, the Dogs went 2-8 under former head coach Eric Schnur.
Bosse was socially distant throughout practice, while coaches wore masks instructing in small groups.
Ganaway is set to make his debut at home on August 21st as Bosse hosts Vincennes Lincoln in the season-opener.
