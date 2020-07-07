Bethel Manor allows in-person visits again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents at a local care facility can now be face to face with loved ones.
Tuesday is the first day Bethel Manor is allowing in-house visits of up to 30 minutes.
You will have to fill out a screening form, have your temperature taken and use hand sanitizer.
Family members say they are glad to see their loved ones again.
“I think there’s some excitement that it’s like I’m actually allowed in the building as a family member now and being able to get that connection again,” said Administrator of Bethel Manor.
Right now, only two visitors are permitted for each visit.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.