YMCA partners with Evansville’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund for child care

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new partnership to help parents who need childcare to get back to work in Evansville this summer.
The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is partnering with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to create the Back to Work Recovery Childcare Program. Officials say it aims to help families get back to work as more businesses and organizations reopen.
Officials say the program helps fill the gap in available childcare for children ages five to twelve with multiple sites for weekly care options through early August.
Financial assistance is available for those in need. Click here to view different financial assistance applications.
You can also view the Back to Work Recovery Childcare Program here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.