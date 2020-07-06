Warrick County Christian Resource Center opens to the public

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Boonville on Monday officially marking the completion of the Warrick County Christian Resource Center.
“It has been a long time coming from just imagining, dreaming, visioning to implementation, it’s been about two and a half years,” Tami Recob, the Pastor at Hemenway Presbyterian Church said.
Two and a half years of dreaming of expanding the food pantry in ways that would help the people who walked through the doors.
“We came up with the concept of a daytime homeless respite. Serving those at or near homeless, living paycheck to paycheck,” Recob said.
The Warrick County Christian Resource Center includes laundry and shower facilities, along with a business center that officials say will help people file for unemployment, work on job applications, and interview skills.
“One of the things that have been exacerbated during this pandemic time is lack of social contact and isolation that some of our people feel,” Dennis McVey, from the Warrick County Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, said. “So when you start to lose hope, your life starts to spiral.”
Feelings that all organizations involved hope to diminish as the community takes advantage of the services.
“Now they are opening a place that our neighbors will benefit for years to come,” Tammy Boruff, the clerk-treasurer said. “This project is one that Mayor Wyatt is proud to be apart of and commends all that are involved.”
The facility will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
If you’re interested in donating or volunteering your time, you can visit the Warrick County Christian Resource Center’s Facebook page.
