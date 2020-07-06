USI’s campus reopens to the public

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will allow people back on campus Monday.
Before returning, students and staff will have to complete a short COVID-19 training module online. That will have to be completed before classes startup.
University officials say everyone will be required to wear a mask when inside buildings.
They’ve also added new signs around campus to encourage social distancing.
Officials say trails and recreational fishing on campus lakes will also reopen to the public Monday.
