Talamo riding Ellis Park summer meet for 1st time

Talamo began riding quarter horses, then eventually thoroughbreds, and at the age of 16, kicked off his professional riding career, as an apprentice jockey at Louisiana Downs. In 2007, he became the first apprentice jockey to win a riding title at the Fairgrounds, and then moved to California, where he predominantly raced, until late last year. Over that time, he accumulated over 20 grade one wins, and won more than 2,000 races. Early this year, he decided to move back east, where he rode meets at Oaklawn Park and Churchill Downs, before coming to Ellis Park.