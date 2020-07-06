Sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The typical July pattern has settled over the Tri-State: Hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this week with overnight lows dipping into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop each afternoon in the steamy air. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a few of the stronger storms may produce hail or brief gusty winds. Rain chances each day are around 20%, with higher probabilities of rain by the end of the work week.