Red Cross needs help making masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Calling all crafters.
You can help support the Indiana region with your skills.
The American Red Cross in Evansville is looking for manpower to help make face coverings.
Leaders say a big demand has surfaced as the many parts of the state continue to reopen.
Leaders tell us roughly 1,000 masks have been given out locally so far with a few hundred more expected soon, benefiting areas such as non-profits and veteran organizations.
The Red Cross is specifically looking for groups, like sewing clubs, to help meet the demand.
"If there are groups or youth organizations, or other groups that maybe they don't know how to sew... what a wonderful way to learn a new skill," said Executive Director Theo Boots.
The Red Cross can help provide material and also lend sewing machines for groups who are willing to help.
