Pigeon Township opens food pantry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new food pantry is fully stocked in the Pigeon Township.
Officials cut the ribbon to open their “Client Choice” pantry Monday afternoon. It’s located on 8th Street just across the street from the Pigeon Township Trustee Office.
Township officials say they opened the pantry to help provide food for a part of Evansville they consider to be a “food desert.”
They say they will provide food vouchers and access to the pantry.
“We’ve been working on this for about a year to try and address some of the issues that some of our clients have about this being a food desert, and about us not having any kind of store in the area that they can get those supplies from,” said William Payne.
Officials say that they have also established a system that provides transportation to grocery stores and pharmacies.
The pantry will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
