OPD investigating early morning shooting that sent juvenile to hospital
July 6, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:31 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street around 1:05 Monday morning.

Officers say the call came in as a medical compliant where it was believed that the 16-year-old had been shot with a firework.

However, it was determined that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Owensboro Police Department 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

