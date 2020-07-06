North Gibson releases plans for returning to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation has released its plan for sending kids back into classrooms this fall.
That plan will offer two options for students. One option is in-person classes and the other is virtual.
The virtual option will be available to students who have health concerns documented by a physician or a family member with a health concern. Students returning to class in-person will be expected to wear masks while riding the bus and are strongly encouraged to keep it on going inside and outside the building, in the halls and when working in close proximity to other students.
The school corporation also released plans for screening, how students and staff will be able to socially distance themselves and school nursing procedures.
