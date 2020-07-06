New COVID-19 testing site open in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The newest COVID-19 testing site in Evansville opened early Monday morning.
The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site if officially up and running, utilizing the side entrance of the CK Newsome Center.
“They will be here through the end of July for sure and then possibly if the state extends their contract, they could be here for longer,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.
With the capacity of testing up to 130 people per day, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says the safety of the community and those who work inside the building is a top priority.
“Well, one of the important things is that CK Newsome Center does have a lot of people that go through it,” Schaefer said. “We have some summer camps, some other activities. But the good news is that the testing site is on the side of the building. There’s one entrance and one exit.”
Signage outside the main entrance directs those to be tested towards that side entrance.
Barriers inside close off the testing area from the rest of the building to keep those who are here working daily safe.
Schaefer is pleased to finally see this site on the ground and running, especially with the help of ISDH. He hopes it will serve the community until the need is no longer there.
“We had just been talking to them about our numbers and working with Deaconess and St. Vincent. Finally, they had an opportunity to expand and we took it,” said Schaefer.
Anyone can come and get tested at this location. They just require you to register for an appointment before coming to the door.
