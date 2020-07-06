26 new cases of COVID-19 in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 5

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 48,331 total positive cases and 2,505 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 48,008 total positive cases and 2,500 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 26 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, and one new case in Gibson County.
There is now a testing site at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.
It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can click here to register or call 888-634-1116.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 548 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 273 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 218 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 129 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 42 cases
- Gibson Co. - 81 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 38 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
