Increasing Storm Chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase this week which will cut into the heat at times. The overall severe weather threat is low through Wednesday. However, thunderstorms will produce cloud to ground lightning and brief damaging winds.
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered thunderstorms from noon through early evening. Patchy fog early with high temps in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Absent any thunderstorms, the heat index will trade in the mid to upper 90′s.
A similar forecast Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps remain in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.