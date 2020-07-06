EVSC fall sports hold first practice in coronavirus-era

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday night, Phase 1 of the EVSC’s Return to Fall Sports plan began with teams all over the city taking the field for the first time in months.
At the Reitz Bowl, the Panthers were out in full force for the socially-distant workout.
Under Phase 1 of the EVSC’s plan - which lasts until July 19 - players are not allowed contact with each other, locker rooms cannot be used, small groups are encouraged for workouts and coaches are recommended to wear face masks.
“I think today was big because the coaches are the first people to be in contact with these students,” said EVSC Athletic Director, Andy Owen. “They’ve been out of school and everyone’s been worried about returning to school. The importance of being able to return safely, not only to sports but to school, hopefully I think has been stressed to these coaches.”
“It’s extremely exciting. It’s hope and hope can go a long way with anybody, but especially our students. To think they’re back here with their friends, practicing and performing for their high school - I don’t think there’s any better feeling.”
The EVSC is also encouraging coaches and players to give feedback in order to make the practices run smoother and safer over the next month.
