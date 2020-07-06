Evansville hair salon closed after COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business is closed after they say someone who tested positive for COVID-19 came inside.
Shannon Aleksander’s salon and spa says they will be closed Monday and Tuesday so they can disinfect.
They say someone who was asymptomatic visited the salon last week.
They say if you were at risk of exposure, you were already contacted by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Salon Owners say every employee will be tested before they return to work.
