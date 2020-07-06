EPD looking for suspects accused of stealing wallet, charging thousands to credit cards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards.
Authorities say on June 20 the victim was shopping at Target on Evansville’s east side when a male suspect approached and distracted her.
While she was distracted, they say a female suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart.
The suspects then left Target in a White SUV and police say they charged $4,000 worth of purchases in less than 45 minutes.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, call Detective Sides at 812-436-7968.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.