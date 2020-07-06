EPD looking for suspects accused of stealing wallet, charging thousands to credit cards

EPD looking for theft suspects. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
July 6, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:07 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards.

Authorities say on June 20 the victim was shopping at Target on Evansville’s east side when a male suspect approached and distracted her.

While she was distracted, they say a female suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart.

The suspects then left Target in a White SUV and police say they charged $4,000 worth of purchases in less than 45 minutes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, call Detective Sides at 812-436-7968.

