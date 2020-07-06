Downtown Owensboro sees new bars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Across the country, coronavirus has affected bars and restaurants.
“We could have never anticipated this happening,” said owner and operator of Brew Bridge, Max Garvin.
But that's not stopping two Owensboro bar owners.
“We’re still moving forward, everything’s going according to plan. You know we’re excited about it,” said Garvin.
Pub on Second opened Wednesday and Brew Bridge will be opening its doors for the first time Friday.
“When you’re planning to open up, you’re planning on hoping for 100 percent capacity and being with a bar being wall to wall people and with the situation we’re in with the pandemic, you don’t really want that,” said co-owner of Pub on Second, John Condray.
Condray says since opening their doors Wednesday, business has been steady.
“Not as many people as we expected but also not less than expected,” said Condray.
The owner says they’re following state guidelines by blocking off certain tables and sanitizing regularly.
“It’s odd to have to block off tables and just kind of remind people to please be cognizant of others and to not have our bar completely full of people,” said Condray.
Just down the road at Brew Bridge, the owner says when they open up they’ll have the same measures in place.
“We’ll be opening July 10, Friday. We’re super excited,” said Garvin. “We’ll have a few of our own beers to offer we’ll also have a nice selection of bourbon, some wine. We will have a full bar.”
Garvin says come Friday, they'll be ready to welcome customers as long as they have a mask handy.
Brew Bridge will open this Friday at 3 p.m. Their regular hours will be Monday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight. Pub on Second is currently open. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday noon to midnight.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.