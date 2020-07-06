Deaconess Downtown Clinic hosts ribbon cutting Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials will cut the ribbon on the new Downtown Evansville Clinic Tuesday.
The new building downtown is near the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences. They broke ground on the new facility last year.
As we have reported, the new clinic will have 100,000 square feet of space. It also features a pedestrian bridge to parking downtown.
Those who attend the ribbon cutting will be expected to social distance. We’re told they’ll also have to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.