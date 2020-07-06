Bulldogs trio sign National Letter of Intent to play collegiate football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday night, three Bosse football players inked their signature in a socially distant signing on the school’s campus.
Darian Porter and DeShavion McRath both signed to play at Franklin College, while Elijah Harris is headed to Hanover College.
Those that attended the signing were provided with free face masks and hand sanitizer, and attendance was also taken as a precaution for contact tracing.
The three players were cheered on by family, friends and former teammates and coaches as they sealed the deal for their next four years of their football careers.
