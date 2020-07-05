Suspect accused of shooting man flees scene

EARLINGTON, Ky (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say shot a man.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of South Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy in reference to a shooting.
Officials say they learned 31-year-old Joshua Walden of Sebree allegedly shot a male. During an investigation, deputies say they found out Walden chases a couple through Earlington before running their vehicle off the road.
According to deputies, Walden supposedly got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the male.
The male states he tried to push the gun away from him and he was shot in his right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital by his wife where he was treated and released.
Authorities state Walden left the scene and has not been found. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.
