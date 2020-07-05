Police: Woman injured after vehicle crashes into victim while riding bike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers are investigating a crash where police say a vehicle ran into a woman riding a bicycle on Saturday night.
Police were called to the parking lot of Right Stuff Gas Station at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Georgia Street in Evansville.
After arriving at the scene, officers say they found the victim laying on the ground with multiple cuts and abrasions all over her body from the crash.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle told them he was driving northbound on Fulton Avenue when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. The driver stated he tried to stop, but quickly switched lanes to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him.
Police say the driver told officers that while he switched to the right-hand lane, he saw the woman on the bicycle crossing Fulton Avenue, so he slammed on his breaks, but wasn’t able to stop before hitting her.
The woman was transported to Deaconess Midtown, but her condition is not known at this time. The driver was also transported to the hospital, where he consented to a blood test.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.