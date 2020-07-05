Peephole Bar and Grill temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Peephole Bar and Grill is temporarily shutting its doors after learning that a customer recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, management learned about the positive case on Saturday night.
Peephole Bar and Grill says the customer was at the restaurant on Tuesday night and was reportedly symptomatic, but decided to go out without a face mask to several public places.
All staff have been notified and have either been tested or scheduled tested. One employee tested positive on Sunday morning.
Before the restaurant reopens, management says the entire facility will receive professional anti-virus cleaning treatment. Meanwhile, all employees will be required to produce a negative test result.
