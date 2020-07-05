MASK of Evansville marches against gun violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members gathered at Bayard Park on Saturday afternoon to march against senseless killings throughout the city.
The group chanted and held signs in order to get their message across, saying it’s time to take their neighborhood back.
Event organizers told 14 News this march signified the start of something new.
Boss Inc. and the Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) in Evansville partnered together to share their beliefs about ending gun violence in the city.
“We want to make sure that we stand as a community and let everyone know enough is enough,” Mariama Wilson, founder and president for MASK of Evansville said.
The group plans to also organize neighborhood patrols, mentoring programs, as well as aims to work with officials to help get stronger gun laws in place.
With every step and chant, the group hopes those watching will walk away with more than the scorching heat on their minds.
“I hope that they will reflect and remember the person that they know in their family, who was a friend, maybe a high school classmate, and think about what they think could be a good change in the reform of the gun laws in the United States of America,” march participant Sean O’Daniel said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.