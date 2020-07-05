Hot and humid with daily rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers and storms popped up across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening, but those should taper off as we lose the energy from the sun, and most of tonight will be dry. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s earlier today but will fall back into the low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday, and a few isolated showers and storms will probably pop up during the afternoon and evening, but many of us will dodge that rain and stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
That same forecast is basically on repeat Tuesday through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, isolated to scattered afternoon rain, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the mid to upper 90s, and lows in the low to mid 70s each day.
The models are hinting that a cold front may swing through the Tri-State Friday night into Saturday, which would result in a better chance of rain Friday followed by slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity next weekend. However, this is a fairly new trend within the models and could easily change over the next few days, so keep checking back for more updates.
