Honeysuckle Finds in Newburgh closes store

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Honeysuckle Finds in Downtown Newburgh is closing its store after six years.
According to a Facebook post, Honeysuckle Finds will be having a sale, starting at 20% off next week, then 30% the following week, 40%, and ending with 50% off.
August 1 is set to be the last day the store will be open. Owner Tammy says she will not be gone for good.
She says the Fusion Paint line along with a couple of other things will be available at The Brickhouse Boutique and available through her website for local pickup or shipping.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.