EPD responds to over 100 calls overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department reports they responded to around 111 calls overnight. Of these calls, over 30 of them were for fireworks complaints alone.
While investigating one complaint, officers say they were looking for the source of the call when a vehicle sped off after seeing police arrive.
We are told officers did no go after the vehicle.
Officials say the car crashed into a residence and damaged the home gas line. They say no one was hurt and the suspects left the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
EPD responded to a home that had a small fire from landing fireworks. The homeowner and neighbors helped put the fire out.
EPD also responded to an individual who lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a light pole on South Boeke Road.
We are told the vehicle flipped, but the driver did not have major injuries. Police say the driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for OWVI.
Police want to remind the public to be safe with fireworks and to not drink and drive.
