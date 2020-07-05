Detour in place as road crews work on railroad bridge in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will begin work on the Paducah and Louisville Railroad bridge in Muhlenberg County on Monday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are replacing the steel stiffener angles and the bottom cover plate on the bridge. Officials say these particular parts can bend when oversized vehicles hit the bridge.
KYTC officials say the work will happen on West Reservoir Avenue in Central City.
A signed detour will be in place until the work is finished, which is expected to be on Friday.
The detour will use West 1st Avenue, Center Street and West Broad Street.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.