Vanderburgh surpasses 500 positive cases, 7 local counties have new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus numbers.
The map shows 522 new positive cases and six new deaths, bringing the total to 47,432 confirmed cases and 2,494 total deaths.
That’s up from Friday’s 46,915 total confirmed positive cases and 2,488 deaths.
Locally, Vanderburgh sees 22 additional cases, Gibson has eight new cases, Warrick, Spencer, Dubois and Posey have two new cases, and Pike has one new positive case.
According to the Vanderburgh County COVID-19 Dashboard, 363 people have recovered from the virus as of July 2.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 502 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 266 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 212 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 129 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 38 cases
- Gibson Co. - 67 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 37 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 10 cases
