Spottsville Bridge to temporarily close one lane starting July 8

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers can expect delays on the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County.
Starting July 8, US 60 will go down to one lane at MP 19.4.
Officials say temporary traffic signals will be used to control alternating one-lane traffic across the work zone. Officials also state the lane width will be reduced to nine feet.
KY 1078 (17.5 MP) and KY 2243 (3.0 MP) will be closed at its intersections with US 60.
According to officials, traffic will not be able to access U.S. 60 from KY 1078 or KY 2243. There will not be a marked detour for these routes.
We are told this is so the contractor can address an underground mine shaft void on the west side of the Green River.
The contractor is expected to be done within two weeks but has up to 25 days to complete the work. Traffic will be restricted to a nine-foot wide lane.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.