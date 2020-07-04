New Harmony celebrates Independence Day with annual parade

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day is being celebrated all over the Tri-State.
The Fourth of July was honored in New Harmony with its annual parade and the reopening of an iconic tourist destination.
“It’s the Fourth of July and we’ve got this pandemic thing going,” New Harmony resident Tom Cochran said. “A lot of people don’t know what to do and this is the thing to do to celebrate the United States.”
The town held its annual golf cart parade on Saturday, as 23 carts drove through downtown.
“New harmony has a great tradition with Fourth of July,” Rod Clark, who drove in the parade said. “It goes way back to the original founders, and this is kind of a modern way of keeping that tradition going. They give out prizes for the most creative, best overall, and it just turns into a fun thing.”
New Harmony is seeing an influx of much-needed business this weekend as the Red Geranium Restaurant and New Harmony Inn reopened their doors after a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19.
“We have missed it so much, so it’s awesome to be back,” Janice Sandoval, executive chef at the Red Geranium Restaurant and New Harmony Inn said. “We’re almost at 100 (customers) for tonight, so I’m super excited for it.”
This reopening gives local residents another reason to celebrate.
“It’s like the biggest Fourth of July that’s happened since I’ve been here,” Sandoval said.
The restaurant and inn are the main economic driver for this small community as it usually brings in many out-of-towners every weekend.
“We all have to work hand in hand,” Sandoval said. “We are the bigger hand out of the two I think because our inn helps bring in people. We have banquet functions here. The shopping does great here because what are you going to do before a wedding for two hours while you’re waiting. You have no idea how much we needed you and are glad to see your wonderful shiny faces.”
Sandoval says that all the rooms at New Harmony Inn are now open and the restaurant’s hours are back to normal.
