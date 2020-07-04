Ky. attorney general backs two lawsuits against Beshear for COVID-19 restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is backing two lawsuits filed against Governor Andy Beshear. Both lawsuits stem from the same issue regarding Beshear’s implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Evan’s Orchard and Cider Mill say it’s not fair they can only have 10 people inside their 2-acre property. The orchard, along with Florence Speedway and a daycare, says the restrictions are too much.
Boone County Circuit Court Judge filed an emergency injunction to allow Florence Speedway, which is in Walton, to have spectators up to 50% capacity. Also, the judge plans to examine the state’s restrictions on daycare capacity.
Beshear released a statement on the daycare ruling today saying in part:
“This ruling is dangerous and would lessen and eliminate important protections. it comes on the same day that we learned 300 children in Texas daycares have contracted the virus.”
Beshear says he will be taking the cases directly to the court of appeals and the Kentucky Supreme Court.
He says Cameron should protect the state’s people, not put their lives in danger.
