Increasing humidity and rain chances next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly clear and calm tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 80s as the sunsets and will bottom out in the low 70s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is also possible Sunday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, but the humidity will be slightly higher, making it feel like the upper 90s.
An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Sunday. A combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors may result in high levels of ozone emissions. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, especially during the afternoon.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and calm with low temperatures in the low 70s.
The humidity will keep increasing as we head into next week. We are not expecting any widespread rain, but that extra juice in the atmosphere will lead to a slight increase in our chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms bubbling up each afternoon.
Temperatures will probably top out in the low 90s each day next week. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s through the first half of the week, but our heat index values may be breaking into the triple digits Thursday and into next weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s throughout the week.
