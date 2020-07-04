Dawson Springs man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man from Hopkins County is now in custody after authorities say he was involved in deadly shooting over the weekend.
According to Kentucky State Police, Dawson Springs resident Joe Curnell fatally shot 24-year-old James Bannister on Friday night.
Troopers say Bannister was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
KSP officials say that troopers arrested Curnell at his home on Saturday around 12:43 a.m.
The 43-year-old is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Curnell is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
