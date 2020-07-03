White County reports 6th confirmed COVID-19 case

The Egyptian Health Department has been informed that one White County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | July 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 3:54 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Egyptian Health Department has been informed that one White County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the individual who tested positive is a woman in her 20s. She’s currently in isolation.

This is now the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in White County.

Public health officials are now investigating to determine the individuals who are deemed as potential close contacts.

[Illinois coronavirus website]

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:

  • White Co. - 6 cases
  • Wayne Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
  • Wabash Co. - 22 cases
  • Edwards Co. - 2 cases

