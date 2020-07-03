White County reports 6th confirmed COVID-19 case

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Egyptian Health Department has been informed that one White County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials say the individual who tested positive is a woman in her 20s. She’s currently in isolation.
This is now the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in White County.
Public health officials are now investigating to determine the individuals who are deemed as potential close contacts.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:
- White Co. - 6 cases
- Wayne Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
- Wabash Co. - 22 cases
- Edwards Co. - 2 cases
